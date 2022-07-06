Step-father jailed for rape

[File Photo]

A man who raped and impregnated his step- daughter will spend 15-years and seven months behind bars.

The sentence was handed down by the Suva High Court this morning.

The man was convicted of two counts of rape.

The offenses took place on two separate occasions, in 2018 and 2019.

The victim was below the age of 13 at the time of the incidents and became pregnant as a result.

The court stated that the accused did not show remorse for his actions.

A non-parole period of 11-years and 7-months has been set.