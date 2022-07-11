We must be steadfast in calling for genuine partnership: Bainimarama

Pacific Islands Forum Chair and Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.

Prime Minister and Pacific Islands Forum chair, Voreqe Bainimarama is calling on members states to be steadfast and firm when it comes to genuine partnership for regional development.

He made the comments during the Pacific Group of the African Caribbean Pacific Leader’s Meeting.

Bainimarama highlights the leaders will consider the implementation of the Samoa Agreement between the ACP states and the European Union.

He adds they need to be proactive to ensure that Samoa Agreement is effectively implemented with the right set of institutional and financial arrangements.

”I would like to acknowledge our ministers, senior officials, and our ambassadors who have worked tirelessly to finalize the Samoa agreement that is reflective of our Pacific priorities, in particular climate change and resilience, and oceans, seas, and fisheries.”

Bainimarama says they will consider how they will move ahead collectively to implement the new agreement.

He also stresses the need to ensure effective and efficient implementation arrangements that will respond to the regional vision.