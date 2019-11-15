Home

News

Stay safe: Police Commissioner

Aliki Bia Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @AlikiFBCNews
December 31, 2019 4:46 pm
Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho has stated they will be out in numbers so that all people are safe in celebrating the New Year.

Qiliho made this statement while giving his well wishes for all Fijians looking forward to 2020.

Qiliho says Police Officers will also ensure there is a conducive environment for all to welcome the New Year.

He says everyone should have a blessed and safe celebration and ensure they herald in the dawn of a New Year together without any loss of life or injury.

