Stay safe and present signs of any disease

The Health Ministry is urging Fijians to visit their nearest hospital or health center if they present any signs of Dengue, Typhoid or Leptospirosis.

The two recent cyclones could cause the development to any of these diseases.

Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says it is common to have diseases around this time of the year and therefore people should care for their health.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister says they are collecting data daily from their four division to monitor if there is any threat.

He says so far there has been positive feedback and they advise that people drink safe clean water and take other safety measures to keep them safe from any of the mentioned diseases.