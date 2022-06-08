Stay away from rail lines

[File Photo]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation is urging the public to stay away from the railway lines, as the cane crushing season is just around the corner.

FSC’s Cane Delivery and Harvest Officer in Charge, Rajinesh Narayan says with schools open, parents and guardians should also keep a close watch on their children.

Narayan is also urging motorists to take extreme care when arriving at railway crossings on public roads as locomotives are often used for crossing during the crushing season.

Article continues after advertisement

He assures that the mechanical engineers have already checked all locomotives for safety purposes.