Stay alert: NDMO

The National Disaster Management Office is advising members of the public to stay alert during this festive season, focusing on disaster preparedness.

The NDMO together with the Divisional Emergency Operation Centres around the country are prepared for the Cyclone Season, and will continue to coordinate all relief and response operations if the need arises.

NDMO Director, Vasiti Soko says they are also working closely with the first responders to strengthen coordination and prepare for any possible events this season.

Soko says everyone should have their disaster plans ready for this cyclone season.

The NDMO has urged all Fijians to adhere to weather advisories and take precautions early.