News

States urged to sign Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 29, 2021 12:33 pm
Prime Minister and Pacific Islands Forum chair, Voreqe Bainimarama [Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister and Pacific Islands Forum chair, Voreqe Bainimarama is urging the remaining States to sign and ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

The PIF convened a Blue Pacific Talanoa series on Friday to commemorate today’s International Day against Nuclear Tests.

The Talanoa focused on the theme, “Pacific History, Global Futures: Securing a Nuclear- Free Blue Pacific”.

Bainimarama says the threat of nuclear proliferation remains a reality and the region must remain vigilant.

He adds the Blue Pacific Continent has endured some of the most powerful nuclear tests in history, with more than 300 tests at atmospheric, surface and underground levels.

He adds the impacts have been nothing short of devastating.

Bainimarama paid tribute to the foresight and visionary leadership of the Pacific fore bearers for, establishing a South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone Treaty, also known as the Rarotonga Treaty.

“Though a product of its time, the Treaty of Rarotonga is one of our very first and most significant achievements as a Forum family; a legally binding instrument with a regional and global reach that continues to serve and inspire our region, and protect our people and our prospects to this day, and no doubt, into the future.”

The International Day against Nuclear Tests was declared by the UN General Assembly in 2009, following a resolution initiated by Kazakhstan to mark the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test site on 29th August 1991.

