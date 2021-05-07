Home

Statement by Doctor Fong later today

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
May 13, 2021 4:38 pm

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, will later today deliver a statement on COVID-19.

This is expected to contain updates on the cases, the extension of the lockdown and also the food ration hotline.

As this will not be a press conference, we will take the feed from the Fijian government and have it live on our FBC News website, six radio stations, and our Facebook pages.

