Statement by Doctor Fong later today

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, will later today deliver a statement on COVID-19.
This is expected to contain updates on the cases, the extension of the lockdown and also the food ration hotline.
As this will not be a press conference, we will take the feed from the Fijian government and have it live on our FBC News website, six radio stations, and our Facebook pages.
