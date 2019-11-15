State witness takes the stand in Freesoul case

A state witness in the case against Freesoul Real Estate Development Limited gave evidence before Magistrate Seini Puamau in the Magistrates Court today.

Kelera Tokalau, an Environment Officer, testified that an Environment Impact Assessment is a tool to identify the effects of any project prior to a decision being made on whether to approve the development.

Tokalau also told the court that the EIA is important as it identifies the potential risks of a proposed project.

Freesoul Real Estate is charged with one count of undertaking unauthorized development and failure to comply with a prohibition notice.

It’s alleged the developer carried out work on the dry land at Wacia in Malolo Island without an approved Environment Impact Assessment Report.

The State will be calling seven witnesses.

The case will resume tomorrow morning.