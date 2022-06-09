State sponsored students told to improve

2, 368 students on scholarships and loans from the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service have been cautioned to raise their Grade Point Average.

If these students fail to reach a GPA of 3.0, their TSLS funding will be suspended.

TSLS Chief Executive Doctor Hasmukh Lal says these students have been put on probation this Semester and will be sitting their final exams in the coming weeks.

A team has been visiting tertiary institutions to inform students about the consequences of being placed on probation.

“Once we receive the results this Semester, we will be reviewing the results and so if their GPA is below 3.0 then definitely they will be put on suspension and so that is the decision that we will be taking before Semester 2 begins.”

Dr Lal says they have not suspended any student yet, as they noted the challenges faced in the past two years during the pandemic.

518 students are on State scholarships and 3, 084 students are using the loans scheme.