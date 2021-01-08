Home

State of Natural Disaster extended

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 14, 2021 1:22 pm
Minister for Defence and Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu

The State of Natural Disaster has been extended for another month.

Minister for Defence and Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu, confirms the declaration is being extended only for Vanua Levu.

This will allow officials to continue to provide relief and rehabilitation support in Tropical Cyclone Yasa affected areas.

Article continues after advertisement

The Solicitor General’s office is working on gazetting the extension.

FBC News understands the decision to extend the existing State of Natural Disaster was made by Cabinet on Tuesday.

This extension will be in effect from January 15th.

