State given time to review evidence against unionist

The State has been given a final 14 days to confirm its position in the case of National Workers Union General Secretary, Felix Anthony.

Prosecutors must also use this time to review evidence.

Anthony is facing a count of malicious act.

Article continues after advertisement

The charge relates to alleged false statements made by Anthony on 26th April 2019 to a reporter from the Fiji Times.

The statement in question relates to the expiry of employment contracts of the Water Authority of Fiji workers which the Director of Public Prosecutions alleges tended to create or foster public anxiety.

It is alleged Anthony knowingly spread false news by way of his comments to the Fiji Times.

The matter has been adjourned to April 14th.