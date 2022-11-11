Starlink shows interest in establishing operations in Fiji

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum met with representatives from the satellite internet provider, Starlink which is a subsidiary of SpaceX.

The A-G welcomed the team from Starlink as they discussed how the Fijian Government has made significant investments to ensure that the Fijian population has access to meaningful connectivity.

In order to ensure that there is a competitive and healthy telecommunications sector and business environment in Fiji, the Attorney General has requested Starlink to talk to current telecommunication providers about opportunities.

This is to ensure that Starlink and existing companies can work together to provide meaningful connectivity to all Fijians.