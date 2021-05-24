Standardized tenancy agreement needed: AG

There is a need for standardized residential tenancy agreement in the country says Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Speaking to legal practitioners at the closing of the Attorney General’s Conference, Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted a number of complaints are being registered from landlords and tenants.

He says the rights and obligations of landlords and tenants needs to be specifically stated.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that as lawyers and legal practitioners it is their responsibility to make things easier.

“We still have today in Fiji dispute about the tenant not wanting to pay the rent because the tap did not work for three hours and he (landlord) is saying no three hours is not bad. Those kind of matters needs to be simplified because it leads to litigation, dispute and instability – social instability. And people are not happy about very fundamental things that should actually be taken for granted.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says a separate tribunal will be set where such disputes can be heard, but this will be done following rigorous consultations.