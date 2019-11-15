Standard tariff rate on certain items will curb border corruption

The reduction in tariff rates on certain items to a standard five percent will not only benefit Fijians but will also curb opportunities for corrupt practices.

The Economy Minister says Fiji’s overly-complicated system has put too much discretionary power in the hands of customs officers who were taking advantage of importers.

Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the new tariff structure is centred around simplicity and liberal trade, with a special focus on cutting and making life more affordable for ordinary people.

“When you have differences for the same product at different rates, people at the border can play with it. People try and dodge it. The customs officer may say that it falls in a certain category and perhaps corruption can creep in. When you generally have a standardized rate, everybody knows it’s five percent and there’s no opportunity for that type of things to take place.

He adds the previous system in place is not suited for an efficient economy, and newly introduced changes should ultimately benefit the public.”

“The other issue, of course, that is one way of bringing down the price of goods, particular ones that are important. In that context, we say the reduction and the duty must be passed on to the consumer. The person importing it should not say oh now I can land this thing into my shop and it’ll be $15 cheaper and not pass on the $15 to the consumer.”

FICAC has been given eight million dollars in the next financial year to keep our public officials and the private sector honest when engaging with these new rules.