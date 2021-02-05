Standard process remains a challenge to phase out HCFC

Convincing industries to share a common vision in phasing out greenhouse gases remains a challenge for the Department of Environment.

The Department is enforcing the new licensing system for Hydrofluorocarbon or HCFC gases which depletes the ozone layer contributing towards global warming.

Environment Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy says, in this industrialization era, it’s a challenge luring different sectors to agree with an agenda that will save the environment.

Article continues after advertisement

“They are not sharing the same objective and unless and until they share the same objective you won’t be able to really get they deliver on the targeted output and outcome.”

Dr Reddy adds Fiji being the least contributor of unwanted green-house gases has been experiencing recurring natural hazards – a direct consequence of climate change.

“In this regard, that all of us need to accept and move towards unleashing the tangible footprint on the ground that lead to phasing out emissions that contributed to affecting the ozone layer.”

Fiji is committed to stabilizing greenhouse gases to a level that will prevent dangerous interference with the climate.

Environment Officers are now equipped with how to check imports and exports for items containing ozone-depleting substances, such as air-conditioning units that need to be phased out over the next 10 years.