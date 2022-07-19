Stand together to defend international law and human rights

[Source: Aneet Kumar/Twitter]

We have to stand together to defend international law, human rights, and to address the tragic consequences of the invasion on the economy and food security.

This was said by the French Ambassador to Fiji, François-Xavier Léger in his address at the National Day of France, or Bastille Day celebrations in Suva last night.

Leger thanked Fiji and the Pacific Island countries for their support of the international community’s actions, and in particular the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He says a global threat calls for a global response, and countries must show solidarity in the face of adversity.

He says France is also the leading country in the COVAX initiative, and this was seen when he handed over 9,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete last week.

The event was attended by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, members of Parliament, members of the diplomatic corps and civil society organizations.

Guests enjoyed French cuisine and live music from renowned artists such as Vude Queen, Laisa Vulakoro, and Pasifika Prima Voce.

Bastille Day, is celebrated on July 14th and is celebrated as the French National Day, which commemorates the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille, a major event of the French Revolution.