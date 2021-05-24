Stakeholders undergo Child Safe Tourism Stakeholders workshop

Close to thirty stakeholders were part of the one-day “Child Safe Tourism Stakeholders Workshop” today.

The workshop was funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The workshop aims to promote child safety in the Fijian tourism industry.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Tourism, Shaheen Ali says this is part of an ongoing collaboration between the Ministry and the Child Safe Volunteering Hub to support tourism stakeholders implement ethical and responsible tourism practices.

Ali reminded tourism stakeholders that, as custodians of guests, they have a duty of care they owe, which requires child-sensitive products and recognizing children’s vulnerability.

He adds that hospitality and the desire for excellence mean we set a high standard for ourselves.

The Permanent Secretary says the broader Fijian Code of Conduct and the Toolkit will continue to add value to the sector in its efforts to maintain the image of Fiji as a safe and desired destination.