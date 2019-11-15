PDF calls for more awareness

The Pacific Disabilities Forum has called on stakeholders to help raise awareness on certain issues.

This is especially in the inclusion of persons with disabilities during natural disasters.

During a workshop held by the forum on Disability Inclusion in Humanitarian Preparedness, issues faced by this group during the evacuation were mostly highlighted.

Article continues after advertisement

Climate Change Coordinator Sainimili Tawake says it is time for the community to take the leading stand and be proactive.

Tawake says provisions of evacuation centers is one of the issues that has been addressed by the federation.

“We want to say that now is the time to be inclusive in our approach enabling access to persons with disabilities whether it’s the environment or access to communication and messaging.”

The forum is working in conjunction with United Nations Women to address this issue.