Stakeholders meet to do more for suicide prevention

COVID-19 has taught health officials the need to integrate medical services from public health, family health and mental health.

These were the comments made by Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete while chairing the National Committee on the Prevention of Suicide meeting.

Dr Waqainabete says last year saw a significant decline in the number of suicide and attempted suicide cases. However, COVID-19 also posed challenges to the ongoing support around this issue.

“But nevertheless we continue to look at opportunities to keep on pushing out mental health and suicide prevention. We know that there have been a few suicides throughout January this year and also attempted suicide.”

He adds that the Health Ministry is working to provide support for individuals as well as their families.

“There is work happening in this area with the multiple organizations, our psychiatry unit led by our mental health professionals and also working with other organizations that provide psychological support.”

Lifeline Fiji Crisis Support Officer, Ilaisa Kauyaca says they have begun training youth representatives on mental health and suicide prevention to help identify and address this issue in young people in their own communities.

In a way, this has slowly broken the silence that communities have and now people are more comfortable talking about mental health or suicide.

Meanwhile, Lifeline Fiji says it received over 2,000 calls for help and support last year.