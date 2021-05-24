Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

News

Stakeholders meet to do more for suicide prevention

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 4, 2022 4:29 pm

COVID-19 has taught health officials the need to integrate medical services from public health, family health and mental health.

These were the comments made by Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete while chairing the National Committee on the Prevention of Suicide meeting.

Dr Waqainabete says last year saw a significant decline in the number of suicide and attempted suicide cases. However, COVID-19 also posed challenges to the ongoing support around this issue.

Article continues after advertisement

“But nevertheless we continue to look at opportunities to keep on pushing out mental health and suicide prevention. We know that there have been a few suicides throughout January this year and also attempted suicide.”

He adds that the Health Ministry is working to provide support for individuals as well as their families.

“There is work happening in this area with the multiple organizations, our psychiatry unit led by our mental health professionals and also working with other organizations that provide psychological support.”

Lifeline Fiji Crisis Support Officer, Ilaisa Kauyaca says they have begun training youth representatives on mental health and suicide prevention to help identify and address this issue in young people in their own communities.

In a way, this has slowly broken the silence that communities have and now people are more comfortable talking about mental health or suicide.

Meanwhile, Lifeline Fiji says it received over 2,000 calls for help and support last year.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.