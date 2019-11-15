Stakeholders discuss police response to gender based violence

Representatives from the Ministry of Women, professional counselling groups and Non-government organisations met with the members of the police Eastern Division Command Group to improve responses to gender-based violence.

The Fiji Police Force says these meetings are an effort to enhance relations in handling gender-based violence.

Some of the issues raised regarding police services included the lack of urgency in issuing domestic violence restraining orders, professionalism when handling reports of gender-based violence and the lack of urgency in attending to reports.

Chief Operations Officer Assistant Commissioner Abdul Khan held similar meetings at the divisional level where representatives have so far met with the Divisional Police Commander South, Officer in Charge of the Totogo Police Station and various managers.

ACP Khan says establishing these channels and exchanging contact details will enable them to improve responses when addressing gender-based violence.

Similar meetings in the Western and Northern Divisions are ongoing.