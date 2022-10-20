Stage set for Women In Business Awards

Doctor Nur Bano Ali.

The stage is set for the Women In Business Awards this year.

President, Doctor Nur Bano Ali says there is a lot of hype for the event, as the finalists anticipate the announcement of winners in each category.

“The stage is absolutely set. We now have a list of finalists in each category, amongst them are the winners. We don’t know who the winners are, we’ll all find out together tomorrow tonight. We are creating video filming of the different finalists in their business settings and all which is due to play tomorrow night.”

Dr Ali says they will host a breakfast tomorrow with the Guest Speaker and finalists.

The Guest Speaker is Kirstie Clements, one of Australia’s most successful media executives with over 35 years of experience across print, television, radio, digital and social media, and a prolific author.

Over 400 guests are expected to attend the WIB “Emeralds and Diamonds” Awards which will be held tomorrow at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.