Stage set for “Suruwa Dredre” Show

The stage has been set for the first ever comedy show for Labasa.

In an hours’ time, Radio Fiji One and Bula FM personalities will be on stage to entertain the Northerners in what is said to be the first FBC event for the year, the “Suruwa Dredre” show.

FBC’s Manager Radio Programs Shammi Lochan Lal says the main purpose of their events is to create an atmosphere where Fijians can enjoy and share lighter moments of life.

“When you hear our personalities Ben and Marika you normally hear them, but seeing them on stage is going to be a totally new experience and bring your friends, bring your family, we need to laugh we need to enjoy and we will have lots of giveaways”.

Meanwhile, FBC’s Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two team will also have a Holi Show on in the Labasa tomorrow which promises fun, colour and an event the whole family can enjoy.