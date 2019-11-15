Stage set for FBC’s Diwali Dhoom show

There has been an overwhelming response from listeners of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s iTaukei radio stations in the build-up to Diwali.

Bula FM had organized a Diwali Dress up a competition where listeners were given the chance to wear an Indian outfit and post it on its Facebook page.

Programs Director Sala Veilawa says more than 10 participants have gone into the draw.

Veilawa says listeners will also take part in the Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Diwali Dhoom today.

“We received a few participants who want to start in the competition especially in the cooking competition and also with the poster competition I think it’s a good thing because this is something that all Fijians should come together and celebrate and enjoy.”

The Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Diwali Dhoom will be held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva from 3pm until 9pm.