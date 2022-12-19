Staff welcome new PS

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Waterways and Environment has welcomed their new Permanent Secretary Mere Siqila-Lakeba at their Headquarters in Toorak.

Lakeba commenced her duties as Permanent Secretary last Thursday.

She previously worked as the Director of Fisheries in the Ministry of Fisheries where she spent 17 years, before taking up the role of Country Director, at Conservation International, Fiji.

She holds a Master of Science in Aquaculture and Technology from James Cook University in Australia. She also has a Bachelor of Science Degree from USP with a double major in Biology and Chemistry.

In her remarks, Lakeba acknowledged the Ministry’s staff for their continuous contribution and unwavering support in driving the Ministry’s plans as set out in its 5-year Strategic Plan.

She will hold another meeting this week to discuss the Ministry’s ongoing programs and projects.