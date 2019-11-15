Staff replaced to ensure learning is not affected

The four staff including the Acting Head of Queen Victoria School in Tailevu who was suspended following allegations of child abuse have been replaced.

The teachers were suspended after four students were allegedly stripped naked and chilli rubbed on their mouth and private parts.

It’s alleged this was punishment directed by an assistant principal after the students took leave without permission.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says they have replaced the staff to ensure learning is not affected.

“I have said it on numerous occasions personally and as a Minister, Ministry of Education has policies where such behavior is not tolerated. So we will neither tolerate it nor condone it. So we hope this serves as a warning to the teachers out there.”

Akbar says the Ministry is in the process of developing a parent engagement policy.

“There are various mechanisms as to how they can address students discipline issues and one of that is engaging parents more. I might as well say it now, we are in the process of developing a parent’s engagement policy which holds parents more responsible for the actions and behavior of the children.”

The Minister has also re-affirmed there is no room in her Ministry for any teacher or school head who abuse students.

The Fiji Police Force has confirmed that they received complaints against two teachers and they have been questioned.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro also says four students were initially reported as victims however only two cooperated with the investigation.

The investigation file will now be submitted to the Director of Criminal Investigations Department for further guidance.