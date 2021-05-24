COVID-19
Staff and guests at Radisson Blue fully vaccinated
June 26, 2021 7:14 am
All staff and guests staying in-house at the Radisson Blu Resort have been fully vaccinated.
General Manager Charles Homsy says considering the current COVID-19 situation – the resort has tightened its policies and have implemented a strict booking protocols.
The resort is open 7 days in a week and is a non-quarantine property.
Homsy says they are committed to doing their part and contributing in the effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
Being certified with CareFIJI Commitment, he adds the resort has implemented a number of mandatory policies and regulations as well.
The resort has also acknowledged the Ministry of Health and frontline workers for their response efforts.
