Stabbing lands woman in hospital

A woman is recovering in hospital after being stabbed by her partner in Nabua, Suva last night.
Police confirm she is recovering at the CWM Hospital.
The suspect is in custody and an investigation is underway.
Details surrounding the incident remain sketchy.
