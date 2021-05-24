Home

St Giles Hospital modernizes facilities

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 2, 2021 6:40 am

The St Giles Hospital in Suva continues to upgrade and modernize its facilities to foster accessibility for patients.

Deputy Director of Nursing, Salome Nacagilevu says a new 30-bed unit has been constructed to cater to the increasing number of in-patients.

She adds this new development will address the accessibility gap and guarantee services rendered to Fijians at the hospital are up to standard.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“So, yes we are anticipating more. This move to increase our bed capacity comes at an opportune time. We are forecasting that we will definitely have a large turnover after this pandemic.”

The new unit will be commissioned soon.

 

