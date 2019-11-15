SSP Neiko receives award from Commonwealth Secretariat in the UK

The Fiji Police Force’s Director of Criminal Investigations Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Serupepeli Neiko received his award for an International Cross-Border Investigation Exercise.

The exercise was organized by the Governance and Peace Directorate of the Commonwealth Secretariat in London.

SSP Neiko teamed up with a participant each from Tonga and Samoa represent the Oceania Region in December 2019.

The exercise involved dealing with cybercrime case scenarios involving the three jurisdictions, in that they were tasked to ascertain whether there were any criminal breaches, legal provisions involved and legal provisions that support international cooperation in terms obtaining and sharing evidence, whereby daily reports were sent to the organizers as part of the exercise.

Eighteen countries took part in the exercise and the review panel selected five participants representing Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, Pacific Asia and the Americas as the winners.