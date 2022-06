Pundit Vigyan Sharma. [Source: 4Fj Campaign]

The National President and members of the Shiri Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha Fiji are mourning the passing away of Pundit Vigyan Sharma.

Sharma was the Senior Vice President of the Sabha.

He served the Sabha for close to two decades where he acted as National President as well.

National Secretary Sarju Prasad says he was one of the most qualified Sanatan Priest in the country.