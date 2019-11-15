SRIF to continue with soil improvement trials

Cane growers this week were encouraged to maximize the use of their land to produce cane by the Minister for Lands, Ashneel Sudhakar.

Sudhakar was a special guest at the field day in Ba.

The field day was focused on improving soil through green manuring.

Close to 45 participants including growers and other industry stakeholders participated in this field day to enhance their knowledge on soil health.

The event organized by the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji is an initiative to improve soil health.

Soil health improvement has many benefits and among these is the potential to improve productivity.

The Minister encouraged growers to take heed of the recommendations of the Research Institute and adopt strategies to improve the soil health that in turn will help in improving our cane productivity.

Sudhakar told the sugarcane farmers attending the field day that the Government has invested millions of dollars in the sugar industry and it is doing its part in promoting cane farming by providing subsidies for fertilizer and weedicides and grants for land preparation and cultivation and for mechanical harvesters and many more, therefore, it is important that the farmers do their part to help sustain the industry.

He has encouraged farmers to do their part by making maximum use of their land to produce cane which is beneficial to the economy which helps in gaining foreign exchange.