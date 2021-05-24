SRA members urged not to be complacent

The Suva Retailers Association is cautioning its members not to be complacent and to maintain all necessary COVID-safe protocols.

SRA President Jitesh Patel says while they welcome the removal of curfew hours, businesses must ensure they continue to prioritize the health and safety of their staff and customers.

Patel adds that as COVID-19 becomes an endemic disease, activities such as sanitizing, washing hands with soap and water, and wearing masks when in crowds should also be adopted.

Article continues after advertisement

The Suva Retailers Association President believed Mr Patel added that the association believes that this relaxation of protocols will translate to more shoppers, more shopping hours and more business for operators.