News

Squatters in Vatuwaqa to be relocated

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 30, 2020 11:30 am
Families living in some informal settlements in Vatuwaqa, Suva will be moved to 8 Miles in Nasinu. [File Photo]

Families living in some informal settlements in Vatuwaqa, Suva will be moved to 8 Miles in Nasinu.

This was confirmed by Housing Minister Premila Kumar in parliament this morning.

Kumar confirms the Bhindi Brothers, are working on moving people out of the Nanuku and Wailea Settlements which are situated on their land.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar also confirms the government will begin work on formalizing four settlements including Tavela, Tore, Sakoca and Wakanisila.

“There are a few things still left like the EIA simply because of the COVID-19 lockdown. So we will complete all this work and put it into the construction phase.

She adds formalizing squatter settlements always brings challenges.

“We know when we start off with upgrades, it’s not like a green field where you can complete work in 36 months because there are real people living in that settlement. Sometimes there is so much dispute that it takes much longer to complete.”

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that the government has to look after communities which are not being relocated.

“Basic sanitation, water accessibility, drainage, sewage is a big problem. So we are trying – before we move them or formalize those areas – to make sure they’re living in hygienic conditions otherwise we have a public health issue.”

There is $2m allocated for informal settlements in the new budget.

