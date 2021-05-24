Spots for scholarships doubled

There has been an increase by 115 percent to the number of students that can access tertiary scholarships for this year.

Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service Acting Chief Executive Doctor Hasmukh Lal says the spots available have doubled since last year.

“There’s an increase of 4090 spots as compared to 2021, which actually reflects a massive increase with a percentage of 115%.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Lal says 620 scholarships are for National Toppers students, in-service and students with special needs.

7,000 spots are allocated for student loans and vocational training.

2,000 are for other TELS schemes which include TELS for Public and Private sector employees.

TSLS has so far received 3,091 applications for student loans and scholarships.