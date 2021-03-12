Home

News

Sports sector urged to help eliminate violence

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 20, 2021 12:34 pm
Women Minister, Mereseini Vuniwaqa. [Source: Fijian Government]

Women Minister, Mereseini Vuniwaqa has highlighted that gender-based violence thrives in our silence.

She says it is, therefore, important to speak and discuss it at every opportunity.

Speaking at the Fiji National Sports Commission’s annual conference yesterday, Vuniwaqa stressed that sports influence our society, and this should be used to advocate for respect, gender equality, inclusion, and non-violence on and off the field.

Vuniwaqa adds the message needs to be consistently clear that Violence against Women and Children is illegal.

“If we don’t make that message consistently loud, clear, and unequivocal now, we will run the risk of raising a generation of Fijians who will grow up thinking that gender-based violence can be justified in certain circumstances – including in sports.”

The Minister adds that violence against women and girls is too common when it shouldn’t even exist.

Vuniwaqa says Fijians need to work together to fix that.

