Sports loss lands two in custody

Two senior students of a prominent school in Tailevu are in custody following their alleged involvement in an assault yesterday.

It’s believed the students who attend Ratu Kadavulevu School assaulted some junior RKS students who are members of the Under 15 rugby team.

The alleged incident occurred after the U15 team’s loss during the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League semi-finals last Saturday.

More senior students are expected to be interrogated in regards to the alleged incident.

An investigation is ongoing.