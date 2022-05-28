Sports day aimed to improve disciplinary of children

The Wakanisila Settlement in Kalabu, Nasinu has been designated as a Red Zone by the Police Force.

The youths of the settlement are known to be involved in petty crime, truancy, and drug use while many of them are unemployed.

An ‘Arise Waka’ sports day was organized today to create awareness of the impacts of these crimes and discipline the young population.

Article continues after advertisement

Sports have been classed as one of the best ways to discipline children.

“Another issue that we have today is that one, we have the issue of NCD’s. Second, we have the issue of people who don’t have a definite direction in life, and we think that the discipline that sports bring is the kind of discipline that will help them in all phases of life.”

A team from the Ministry of Health was also on the ground to provide free medical check-ups.

CWM Pediatrician Doctor MarryAnne Kora’ai says they also conducted rheumatic heart disease check-ups.

“It is prevalent in our community, and usually undiagnosed until it is in severe form, and then they come to the hospital very sick, so this is the time to pick them up when they are still well, active, and if we can detect, we can work together with the family to prevent mild rheumatic heart disease going into severe heart disease.”

11-year-old Genesis Crocker was happy to get some outings post-pandemic.

“During COVID, we couldn’t play, I couldn’t play with my friends, family, and other people, so today I’m grateful that we’ve come together to have sports again.”

The one-day event was organized by the Bula Raraba Committee of the Local Methodist Church in conjunction with RC Manubhai.