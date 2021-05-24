Home

News

Sports and Exercise Science programme launched

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 10, 2021 5:03 am

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar has reminded educators that teaching needs to come with passion.

The Minister made this comment while launching the Fiji National University’s new programme in Sports and Exercise Science.

Exercise Science prepares graduates to support and enhance human health and wellness and Akbar says there is a demand for this course in the workforce.

Part of the course is counseling which the Minister remarked as an important aspect that people should consider.

“Counselling is one thing that we all needed, this course is open to anybody who wants to be in that field, counseling is one area that is highly in demand and I don’t know how many of us were prepared when COVID hit us.”

The Minister says every teacher should consider taking up a counseling course to provide certain help to students facing issues in school.

 

