Sporting Federation take heed of COVID-19 warning

Sporting federations have been urged to defer from participating in international sporting events due to the recent outbreak of the COVID-19.

This is the message echoed by Permanent Secretary for Health Bernadette Welch at the Fiji National Sports Commission Annual Conference at Suva’s Grand Pacific Hotel.

Welch say it’s not formal yet but sporting bodies need to take heed of COVID-19.

“We are encouraging sporting organizations to look at deferring their events. We haven’t made a formal decision on this yet”.

Welch says local events can proceed but sporting organizations should consider taking precautions.

“I think you should look at cancelling your international, because it is only a matter of time and very soon, where we will the regular tree leavers to put a stop to it anyway. As far for your local events goes, because locally we don’t have transmission at the moment, but it’s likely that we will get the disease reasonably soon”.

Though there has been no confirmed cases in Fiji, FNSC Chair Peter Mazey says they will be working closely with the Ministry of Health in monitoring the situation and necessary action will be made.

“We what we wanted to do today to get the message across of what is planned if we do have anybody get the virus here in Fiji. yes we do have a number a of international teams due to come to Fiji and a number of international competition and if necessary we will be cancelling them all that we will be the direction from the ministry of health or the Prime Minister’s office”.

With international events like the HSBC Sevens Series, Global Rapid Rugby and Tokyo Olympic ahead, sporting fraternities will need to relook at an ultimatum to ensure the safety of the their athletes and Fiji as a whole.