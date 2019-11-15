Sponsorship on Fiji Football matches still intact

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf confirms Vodafone’s sponsorship for Vodafone sponsored tournaments is still intact.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Yusuf says sponsorship has been suspended until December but will resume once competitions are given the green light

“Vodafone has not cancelled the sponsorship agreement, they have suspended it until December. But should competition starts and crowds are allowed to go and watch, than the mileage will be there for the company than we will go back to them and ask for the bringing forward of the suspension date to the date where we will start.”

The Fiji FA is awaiting government and Ministry of Health’s advice on how to go back with competitions given if restrictions on sporting activities are eased.

The Association is also exploring alternative ways of resuming matches with a possibility of holding tournaments including the Vodafone Premier League without spectators.