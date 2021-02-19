Spiritual development crucial to curb drug problem in Kadavu

Traditional leaders in Kadavu are hoping to engage religious teachings to help deal with the drug war on the island.

During the Bose Ni Vanua over the weekend, Police revealed that the cultivation of Marijuana on the island is increasing and based on their recent findings, more people are getting involved.

More than 17,000 Marijuana plants have been uprooted from Kadavu so far this year and police are seeking help from the Vanua.

Jona Nawakalukalu, the Tui Naceva and also chair of the meeting says they are focusing on the spiritual development of individuals.

“Majority of the villagers found planting Marijuana are young and need to be directed on the right path and we believe religion can do that. Proper values need to be implemented. We are now asking help from the church because there is nothing else we can do.”

Nawakalukalu says upholding of moral ethics and values is crucial.

“The desire to have a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle is what drives people to keep planting marijuana. Because you harvest it within three months compared to Yaqona which is three years. We as traditional leaders want to make sure they are instilled with good values from home and the church.”

Last year alone police uprooted more than 67,000 plants worth an estimated $113.6m from various villages in Kadavu.

Corporal Ovini Burekalou says already this year, two police teams have been deployed to conduct raids.

“Just in January alone and now February, two police teams were deployed here. The first team uprooted 1,713 marijuana plants and the second team uprooted 16,029 plants. So far now 17,742 plants in total worth $28.6m.”

The meeting also discussed issues of climate change, the well-being of villagers, rehabilitation programmes, preservation of natural resources and vacant chiefly titles.