Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Spirits high following PM’s tour in Suva CDB 

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 9, 2020 4:50 pm
Spirits were high as Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama earlier this afternoon visited Cumming Street, one of Suva's busiest commercial areas.

Spirits were high as Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama earlier this afternoon visited Cumming Street, one of Suva’s busiest commercial areas.

Fijians both young and old came forward to meet and greet the Prime Minister.

Bainimarama also took the time to enter shops and meet with business owners who have been part of the weeklong Suva on Sale.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister was also spotted comforting the street dwellers.

Many approached the Prime Minister for photos, boosting the spirits of Fijians just hours away from the celebration of the nation’s 50th Independence anniversary.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama meets and greets people around Suva City.

Posted by FBC News on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.