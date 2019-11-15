Spirits high following PM’s tour in Suva CDB 

Spirits were high as Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama earlier this afternoon visited Cumming Street, one of Suva’s busiest commercial areas.

Fijians both young and old came forward to meet and greet the Prime Minister.

Bainimarama also took the time to enter shops and meet with business owners who have been part of the weeklong Suva on Sale.

The Prime Minister was also spotted comforting the street dwellers.

Many approached the Prime Minister for photos, boosting the spirits of Fijians just hours away from the celebration of the nation’s 50th Independence anniversary.