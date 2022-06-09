SPIRIT Project addresses export diversification

The European Union is assisting Pacific Island nations to diversify export products to enhance post-COVID economic recovery.

The Strengthening Pacific Intra-Regional and International Trade Project or SPIRIT will facilitate the implementation of trade agreements between 2020 and 2025.

Doctor Erja Askola, the Acting Head of the EU Delegation to the Pacific, says a team has been studying trading patterns and will advise country heads of their findings.

The European Union has pledged $14.3 million in trade capacity assistance, and Dr. Askola says diversification is one of their primary goals.

“It’s a challenge in island states, but the team have been in the past couple of years looking very closely at different value chains and where production patterns can be diversified so as to also diversify the export products.”

Pacific Island Forum Deputy Secretary Filomon Manoni says strategic partnerships like these will enhance post-COVID economic growth.

“With the opening of borders in some countries and the anticipated boost to hopefully trade and tourism numbers, that the Pacific region is expected again to grow its economy, collectively by 4.7% this year, which is good news but a lot of work remains to be done.”

There are currently Fifteen Pacific Island countries, including Fiji that trade with the European Union.

Dr Manoni says island nations need to find common footing in order to reap the benefits of such engagements.

“We need to urgently identify where we differ and work rather more positively to complement each other where we converge. Finding this equilibrium, this state of balance, can be a challenge, but we can do it.”

EU- Pacific trade partnerships like these aims to improve our trading capabilities to a market of over 500 million consumers.