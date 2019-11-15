Spinal Injuries Association hopes for budget increase

Organizations with disabilities as part of their 2020/2021 budget submission have requested for around $700,000 for grant alone.

Spinal Injuries Association Director Joskho Wakaniyasi says they have also requested for an increase in disability allowance.

Also part of their budget submission is the re-instating of the full bus fare concession that was slashed to 50 percent due to the effects of the pandemic.

“This impacted persons with disabilities who are dependent on this for opportunities to try and gain employment, to find employment because unlike most people, for persons with disabilities, there is an add-on which what we call disability costs. This disability cost is their medication which is what they need all the time, if they medical consumables, some of them need full-time urinary management products.”

Wakaniyasi says they are hoping the 2020/2021 budget will enable them to be seen in societies and this was pictured from 2016 right up to the 2019 budget.