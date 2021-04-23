Spike in Domestic Violence Cases: FWCC

The Fiji Women Crisis Center recorded 62 cases of domestic violence between April 19th and April 25th.

FWCC Coordinator, Shamima Ali says that the spike is more prevalent in Nadi and one case in Ba is of particular concern.

“This is about a young woman, who was pregnant and was left out of her family home through domestic violence. And she had nowhere to go and the relative she was supposed to go to did not want her there. She was left abandoned. So she called us through the Ba centre which called the police who went to look for her but we couldn’t get in touch with her through the phone. Later on that night, she was able to contact us and we were able to help her with shelter, food and just taking care of her health.”

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong has also acknowledged the dark reality of lockdowns to already vulnerable women.

“And during a crisis, we know these horrific crimes can occur more often, someone right now is stuck at home with an abuser, that’s a tragic reality that we can never turn away from. So I’m urging everyone, if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the national domestic violence helpline number 1560.”

More than 60 percent of Fijian women are victims of violent and abusive partners. Lockdowns and movement restrictions have been identified as a risk for those in violent relationships.