Spike in consumer-related complaints

[File Photo]

The Consumer Council has increased its surveillance after recording a 32 percent increase in consumer-related complaints.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says consumer traffic is expected to increase further as Fijians rush out for last-minute shopping.

“We have registered approximately 4800 complaints so far this year which is a big number with a monetary value of $5.5 million which is an increase of almost 32 percent when compared to the previous year which is 2021.”

Shandil says the majority of the complaints were related to food and drinks accounted for the highest number of complaints received by the council.

“As we engage in the last minute shopping we must remain vigilant at all times when trusting others with our hard-earned income or money. Complaints pertaining to food and drinks were at the top of the list and that accounted for 10.8 percent of the total complaints registered during the period in focus.”

Shandil says the Consumer Council has been able to resolve 72 percent of the complaints received so far through various means.

She adds the market surveillance team will remain on the ground for the next few weeks.