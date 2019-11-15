Spend wisely this Diwali says religious bodies

While the spirit of Diwali is already filling the air, Fijians have been reminded to spend wisely.

Due to the effects of COVID-19, many people have either lost their jobs or are working reduced hours, so those celebrating the festival of light have been urged to make wise decisions.

Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji President Sarju Prasad says Fijians need to take care of their financial health especially this year.

“Spend carefully, we have to be good to each other and we have to be very very cautious of the fact that fireworks perhaps should be limited, you should know where to rule the line so that you don’t spend unnecessary money in that”.

Fiji Sewashram Sangha General Secretary Manhar Narsey says the festival of lights is not only about fireworks.

“Enjoy Diwali but don’t burn your hard-earned money on firecrackers. There are other ways of enjoying, get along with your family, enjoy a nice feast with your family, tell the moral story rather than burning your money. Because the money doesn’t come so easily. You have to change with time. That’s the important thing”.

Even the Consumer Council is advising Fijians to do comparative shopping to get the best deals around and to exercise their rights and responsibilities.