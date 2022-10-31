Speeding, number one killer: ACCF

Speeding continues to be the number one cause of fatalities for motor vehicle accidents in the country.

Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji (ACCF) Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar says to date, 34 lives have been lost on our roads this year, with speeding the leading cause, followed by dangerous driving and drunk driving.

He says this is compared to 15 for the same period last year.

Akbar says most of these deaths could have been avoided if drivers were not driving at an excessive speed.

With the festive season approaching, Akbar urges drivers to exercise care whilst driving and to drive within the speed limit to reduce the death and serious injury on our roads.

The ACCF held its fifth board meeting today in which it was revealed that over $37 million in compensation has been paid since January 1st, 2018.

Of this figure, $26 million was for motor vehicle accidents, over $11 million for employment accidents, and $759,000 for school accidents.