Speed cameras to assist LTA operations

The Land Transport Authority is warning drivers against speeding adding that teams will be out in numbers around the country.

Acting Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa says speed cameras are being moved around as the authority has taken note of certain areas where a lot of drivers speed through.

“There are about 14-speed cameras and there are about 31 poles, not every pole has got a camera, then we do rotations as an when we see that the general public has noticed that there is a speed camera at so and so location the infringements then started to go down so we then strategically rotate the cameras.”

Rokosawa says all cameras are working, helping the authority in detecting speed and also red light breaches.

The Acting CEO says the message is clear, don’t speed to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

He says the festive season is usually a time when a lot of road accidents occur and he is pleading with Fijians to enjoy responsibly and most importantly not to drive under the influence of alcohol.